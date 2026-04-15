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23 arrested over stone-pelting at Ambedkar Jayanti procession in UP's Kasganj

District Magistrate Pranay Singh said an FIR has been lodged against 38 people, of whom 23 have been arrested.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 11:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Twenty-three people, including five women, were arrested in connection with stone-pelting at an Ambedkar Jayanti procession that left a policeman injured, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, some individuals allegedly pelted stones at the procession, leading to chaos and tensions between groups.(PTI/Representational Image)

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Chahka Gunar village under Sahawar Police Station limits, when a procession celebrating Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary was passing through the area.

District Magistrate Pranay Singh said an FIR has been lodged against 38 people, of whom 23 have been arrested.

According to the police, some individuals allegedly pelted stones at the procession, leading to chaos and tensions between groups. A constable was hit by a stone. Some people blocked the road using tractor-trolleys.

Also read: Laxminagar police arrest man for transporting foreign liquor illegally

Superintendent of Police OP Singh said around 50 processions were carried out across the district on Tuesday under police security.

 
ambedkar jayanti up up police
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / 23 arrested over stone-pelting at Ambedkar Jayanti procession in UP's Kasganj
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