23 arrested over stone-pelting at Ambedkar Jayanti procession in UP's Kasganj

Twenty-three people, including five women, were arrested in connection with stone-pelting at an Ambedkar Jayanti procession that left a policeman injured, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, some individuals allegedly pelted stones at the procession, leading to chaos and tensions between groups.(PTI/Representational Image)

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The incident occurred on Tuesday in Chahka Gunar village under Sahawar Police Station limits, when a procession celebrating Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary was passing through the area.

District Magistrate Pranay Singh said an FIR has been lodged against 38 people, of whom 23 have been arrested.

According to the police, some individuals allegedly pelted stones at the procession, leading to chaos and tensions between groups. A constable was hit by a stone. Some people blocked the road using tractor-trolleys.

Also read: Laxminagar police arrest man for transporting foreign liquor illegally

Superintendent of Police OP Singh said around 50 processions were carried out across the district on Tuesday under police security.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said the incident appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said the incident appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Members of the Yadav community obstructed the procession. Political motivations behind this will become clear after the investigation," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Members of the Yadav community obstructed the procession. Political motivations behind this will become clear after the investigation," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: 6 held for Manesar unrest, police say accused planned commission racketHeavy police deployment has been made in the village, and the situation is now peaceful, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: 6 held for Manesar unrest, police say accused planned commission racketHeavy police deployment has been made in the village, and the situation is now peaceful, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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