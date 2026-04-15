Laxminagar police arrest man for transporting foreign liquor illegally

The Laxminagar police arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday for allegedly transporting foreign liquor illegally and seized contraband and property worth around ₹25 lakh. The seized liquor is valued at about ₹2 lakh, while the car and other assets recovered are worth around ₹23 lakh. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Angrej Singh Puransingh Gill, resident of Bopkhel. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Shahadal Baba Chowk, where they intercepted a suspicious Scorpio matching the description. When signalled to stop, the driver allegedly attempted to flee but was chased and detained.

During the search, police recovered several boxes of foreign liquor concealed inside the vehicle. The seized liquor is valued at about ₹2 lakh, while the car and other assets recovered are worth around ₹23 lakh, taking the total seizure to approximately ₹25 lakh.

Police said the accused did not have valid permits or documentation for transporting liquor, suggesting it was being moved illegally for sale in restricted or dry areas or for black-market distribution.

The police have invoked the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, Section 65(a), (b), (c), (d), (e), (f), or (g), which deals with illicit transport, sale, and manufacture against the accused.

Police Inspector Ravindra Kadam said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused may be part of a larger network involved in the illegal transportation and distribution of liquor. Police are now probing the source of the consignment and its intended destination. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend other individuals who may be connected to the racket.”

Officials said enforcement and patrolling have been stepped up across Pune to curb illegal activities during sensitive occasions and public events.