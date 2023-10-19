Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 23-year-old stalker stabs woman, tries to die by suicide in Kerala: Police

23-year-old stalker stabs woman, tries to die by suicide in Kerala: Police

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Oct 19, 2023 08:10 AM IST

The accused then jumped over the compound wall of the victim’s house and proceeded to slash his wrist and neck with the same weapon

A 20-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries on Wednesday after she was stabbed by a man she was reportedly in a relationship with at her home in Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, a police officer said. Both the woman and the accused, who attempted suicide, are undergoing treatment in hospital.

When the woman refused to elope with the man, the duo engaged in a verbal fight at the end of which the accused picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed the woman in her neck multiple times. (HT Archives)

Around 7:30 am on Wednesday, the accused identified as Deepak (23) came to the home of Remya Rajan (20) in Karakkamandapam and reportedly asked her to elope with him, according to police. But when she said no, the duo engaged in a verbal fight at the end of which the accused picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed the woman in her neck multiple times.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accused then jumped over the compound wall of the victim’s house and attempted suicide.

“In the morning, we got an alert that a man had stabbed a woman at her home in Nemom based on which an ambulance was immediately sent. Both of them were found with grievous injuries and shifted immediately to the Government Medical College Hospital. We have received information that both of them have been wheeled in for surgeries,” said a woman constable at the Nemom police station.

“As per preliminary details, the accused had attacked the woman because she rejected his proposal to elope. We have not taken the statement from the survivor yet. An FIR has been registered against the accused Deepak under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. Further probe is underway,” she added.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
woman relationship home
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP