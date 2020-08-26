e-paper
24 Covid patients escape narrowly after fire breaks out in hospital in Andhra Pradesh

24 Covid patients escape narrowly after fire breaks out in hospital in Andhra Pradesh

All the 24 patients were moved to another ward after smoke entered the room even as fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:41 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Fire fighters quickly put out the blaze and prevented any big damage to hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur town.
Twenty-four Covid-19 patients had a providential escape after a fire broke out in the record room adjacent to their ward in the government general hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur town around midnight on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

Superintendent of police Satya Yesu Babu said the fire began in the record room, supposedly due to a short circuit at around 12.30 am. Hospital staff noticed the fire and alerted the police immediately.

“Luckily, the fire station is very close to the hospital. Fire tenders were pressed into action immediately to douse the fire,” he said.

“There was no big damage to the hospital, except that some records were burnt to ashes,” he said.

However, Covid-19 patients in the adjacent ward felt suffocated as smoke started spreading in the ground floor. “We immediately shifted all the 24 patients to another ward, as fire fighters brought the situation under control,” the SP said.

Quick response from the fire fighters averted any major damage, he said.

Local MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy and assistant collector Surya rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

“There are no injuries to anybody. Quick steps were taken to see that fire did not spread to other areas,” the MLA said.

Earlier, on August 9, a similar fire mishap at Covid care centre run by Ramesh Hospital at Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada claimed 10 lives and left many injured.

