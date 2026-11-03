‘24 hours have passed’: Rahul Gandhi renews debate challenge to PM Modi, Amit Shah says govt ready

A day after challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday renewed his call for a discussion on allegations of foreign influence, the country's financial system among other issues. Gandhi asked PM Modi to choose any venue for the open debate.

Amit Shah said the government was willing to discuss all matters in Parliament. (PTI)

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Shortly after his call, Union home minister Amit Shah reiterated that the government was ready to discuss every issue in Parliament and challenged the Congress leader to take part.

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On X, Rahul Gandhi said the debate should be held in the presence of the media and young people. He also suggested that anyone chosen by Modi, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, could moderate the discussion.

"It has been 24 hours, Modi ji. I have challenged you. You say that the Opposition is anti-national. Pick any stage, any venue, and debate me. Who is anti-national? Who has links with foreign forces and what kind of connections are they?" Gandhi said in Hindi. "Do it as soon as possible. Don't be afraid," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Gandhi said the discussion should cover the country's financial system and financial structure. He also questioned how the US deal was negotiated, why it was finalised in a hurry and why the Cabinet was allegedly not informed about it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gandhi said the discussion should cover the country's financial system and financial structure. He also questioned how the US deal was negotiated, why it was finalised in a hurry and why the Cabinet was allegedly not informed about it. {{/usCountry}}

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"Why did you take this decision alone? Why wasn't the Cabinet informed? Why was the (Gautam) Adani case closed? What about (Jeffrey) Epstein?" Gandhi asked.

The Congress leader also referred to the defamation cases filed against him, claiming that he faced around 45 such cases. He said no defamation case had been filed over his remarks about foreign connections and invited the Prime Minister to take legal action if he wished.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to open debate after Amit Shah's challenge to discuss SIR in Parliament

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"Let us separate the truth from the lies. You make allegations against me, don't you? Come, and everything will become clear," he said, ending the video with a Diwali greeting to Modi.

Rahul Gandhi also posted a poll on X, asking young Indians whether they wanted to see an open debate between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"Youth of India, Do you want to see a Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi open debate?" he asked, tagging defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He urged them to convince Modi to participate, saying, "you always have the PM’s best interest in mind, please convince him to come."

The poll offered two options: "Yes - Modi Ji, Daro Mat" and "No - Modi Ji, Dar Gaye."

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Amit Shah says Modi govt ready to debate

Shah targeted Rahul during his visit to Raipur on Tuesday. The Union minister accused the Congress leader of supporting the “Maoists concept of a Janatana Sarkar (people's government)”. Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav, Shah alleged that the Congress had always supported “Naxalism.”

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi can only be PM in mock Parliament, says Amit Shah

Shah also said the Modi government was ready to discuss the issues of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, EVMs, and alleged infiltration during a special session in Parliament. “Be it EVMs, SIR, infiltrators, I challenge you from Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come for debate,” he said.

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BJP MP Nishikant Dubey challenged the Congress to a debate at its party office, saying he was ready to discuss documents, issues and the party's alleged links with foreign powers.

“I am ready to come to the Congress office to debate with you on papers, issues, and your collaboration with foreign powers—fix the day and time. Get satisfied with me first, then challenge our leaders,” Dubey wrote on X.

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Kiren Rijiju hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Gandhi over his debate challenge, accusing him of advancing the interests of India's enemies while questioning others' foreign links.

On X on Tuesday, Rijiju compared Gandhi's remarks to "Islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism, separatists holding Indian flags and anarchists showing Constitution book".

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi says Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail, warns BJP of ‘legal action over vote chori’

"Pushing agendas of India's enemies yet accusing others of foreign support is self-ridiculing," the minister wrote. He also took a swipe at Gandhi's proposal for a debate, saying, "Top level debates are done between matured people."

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Why Rahul Gandhi has challenged PM Modi

On Saturday, October 31, Modi addressed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Without naming any individual, he accused “certain forces of trying to divide the country”, spread rumours and damage India's image through social media.

Modi described the Opposition as an "avrodh paksh" (obstructionist force) rather than a "virodh paksh" (Opposition), accusing it of creating hurdles to the country's development.

ALSO READ | '40% of Ramlila Maidan vacant': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over 10-lakh turnout claim

Gandhi responded on Monday, alleging that Modi had become Prime Minister and had remained in office with foreign support. He also claimed that foreign entities controlled and supported India's financial system and that foreign social media platforms backed the Prime Minister.

"Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help," Gandhi wrote on X, challenging him to an open debate at any venue and time.

On Monday, Shah challenged Gandhi to discuss SIR, EVMs and alleged illegal immigration in Parliament. Speaking at the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march in Hyderabad, Shah said the government was ready to convene a special session of Parliament for the discussion.

"Rahul ji, you don't allow Parliament to run. Be it EVMs, SIR, infiltrators, I challenge you from Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come for debate," Shah said, according to PTI.

The exchange followed the INDIA bloc's November 1 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where Opposition leaders accused the Election Commission of facilitating large-scale voter deletions through the SIR exercise and demanded the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.