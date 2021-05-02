Home / India News / 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin found in an abandoned truck in MP
india news

2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin found in an abandoned truck in MP

The driver of the truck had gone missing but the vaccine was found to be safe inside the refrigerator, found to be in working condition.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The truck carrying Covaxin hadTamil Nadu registration number and it was going to Karnal in Haryana from Hyderabad.

A truck taking 2.40 lakh Covaxin doses to Karnal in Haryana was found abandoned on Friday under mysterious circumstances over 900 kms away in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district, police said on Saturday. The incident comes at a time when the Covid-19 vaccination drive is struggling to pick up pace due to a shortage in supply of vaccines.

The driver of the truck had gone missing but the vaccine was found to be safe inside the refrigerator, found to be in working condition, said Vipul Shrivastava, superintendent of police (SP), Narsinghpur.

“The truck with Tamil Nadu registration number was going to Karnal in Haryana from Hyderabad. A few people on Friday informed us that a truck was left abandoned in the Kareli area of the district. Police reached the spot and checked the papers to find bills worth 8 crore of Covaxin,” said the police officer.

Shrivastava said the truck was owned by a transport company in Gurgaon, which when contacted said the driver, Vikas Mishra, was not reachable for the past 12 hours. Cyber police tracked down the driver’s mobile number near a Dhaba in Narsinghpur. “While the mobile phone was found in nearby bushes, the driver was nowhere to be found,” he added.

Later, the transport company sent another driver to Narsinghpur to take the truck to Karnal. The truck left for its destination on Friday night while the police continued to investigate the driver’s disappearance.

A truck taking 2.40 lakh Covaxin doses to Karnal in Haryana was found abandoned on Friday under mysterious circumstances over 900 kms away in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district, police said on Saturday. The incident comes at a time when the Covid-19 vaccination drive is struggling to pick up pace due to a shortage in supply of vaccines.

The driver of the truck had gone missing but the vaccine was found to be safe inside the refrigerator, found to be in working condition, said Vipul Shrivastava, superintendent of police (SP), Narsinghpur.

“The truck with Tamil Nadu registration number was going to Karnal in Haryana from Hyderabad. A few people on Friday informed us that a truck was left abandoned in the Kareli area of the district. Police reached the spot and checked the papers to find bills worth 8 crore of Covaxin,” said the police officer.

Shrivastava said the truck was owned by a transport company in Gurgaon, which when contacted said the driver, Vikas Mishra, was not reachable for the past 12 hours. Cyber police tracked down the driver’s mobile number near a Dhaba in Narsinghpur. “While the mobile phone was found in nearby bushes, the driver was nowhere to be found,” he added.

Later, the transport company sent another driver to Narsinghpur to take the truck to Karnal. The truck left for its destination on Friday night while the police continued to investigate the driver’s disappearance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP