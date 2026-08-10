24-yr-old Andhra medico succumbs to injuries in hit and run case

A 24-year-old post-graduate medical student, who sustained critical head injuries after being run over by a car being driven by two inebriated youth at a mall in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajamahendravaram city on August 3, succumbed at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, officials said.

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A bulletin released by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Secunderabad, confirmed that M Priyanka breathed her last at 3.25 pm after being in deep coma for six days.

An official familiar with the matter said her mortal remains, currently kept at KIMS, would be shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. The procedure will be conducted after the arrival of her father, M Venkatesh, and Rajamahendravaram police officers.

Priyanka hailed from Eklaspur village in Aiza mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district. After completing her MBBS, she was pursuing her first-year postgraduation in Dermatology at GSL Medical College in Rajanagaram, East Godavari district. Her parents are settled in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the death of the young medical student. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and described her death as deeply distressing, noting that she had a promising future ahead.

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{{^usCountry}} He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the negligent driving and said clear instructions had been issued to police officers. The government, he added, would extend full support to the victim’s family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the negligent driving and said clear instructions had been issued to police officers. The government, he added, would extend full support to the victim’s family. {{/usCountry}}

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State home minister V Anitha said she had been closely monitoring the case, holding regular telephonic discussions with the district police authorities. She said she had also spoken with Priyanka’s father to offer condolences and assured him of government support. The minister stated that the police are taking stringent legal action to ensure justice for the family.

Briefing reporters on the case earlier in the day, East Godavari district superintendent of police Narasimha Kishore said that on the night of August 3, two engineering students, identified as Suravarapu Dushyant from Namavaram and Andrew William Joseph from Lalacheruvu, had attempted to enter the mall in an inebriated condition but were denied entry by security personnel. Following an altercation with the security staff, they fled the scene in their car.

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In their attempt to escape, the accused drove recklessly and hit the scooter carrying Priyanka on the pillion three times. As she fell down, they ran the car over her, leaving her with severe head injuries, while her classmate Umesh managed to escape with minor injuries.

She was initially shifted to a nearby private hospital, but as her condition deteriorated, she was moved to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

The SP said the CCTV footage confirmed the sequence of events and established that the accused fled after committing a hit-and-run. “Both accused have been arrested and remanded. Evidence has been gathered confirming that they were driving under the influence of alcohol,” Kishore said.

He said the police invoked serious charges, including under Section 110 (attempt to culpable homicide), and stated that additional stringent sections may be added depending on further investigation. A petition will be filed in the court on Monday, seeking police custody of the accused.

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The SP added that the investigation is being conducted impartially, without any political pressure.