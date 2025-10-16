25 transgender persons hospitalised in Indore after consuming ‘phenyl’ together

25 people from the transgender community in Indore were hospitalised after consuming phenyl together. The police said that the reason for the mass act would only be revealed once investigation begins. (Representational)

The incident took place on Wednesday night, following which they were admitted to the government hospital, PTI quoted an official as saying. "We received information about a situation of ruckus at a house…DCP Zone-4 Anand Kaladgi told reporters, according to ANI news agency. Kaladgi said that senior officers had promptly arrived at the scene.

“They learned that some of the individuals had consumed an unknown substance, causing several people to fall ill,” the DCP said, adding that ambulances were called immediately.

None of the patients are currently in a critical condition, superintendent-in-charge of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, Dr Basant Kumar Ningwal, said.

“Around 25 people from the transgender community have been admitted to our hospital. They have claimed to have consumed phenyl together,” Ningwal told PTI news agency.

However, Ningwal added that the consumption of phenyl could not be confirmed. “They have claimed to have consumed phenyl together, but this cannot be immediately confirmed,” Ningwal said.

The reason for the mass act was not clear immediately, with additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotiya saying that the reason and the substance consumed would be revealed only after investigation.

“Only after investigation will it become clear as to what substance the transgender community people had consumed, and why,” Dandotiya said.

DCP Kaladgi said that the 25 people were currently receiving treatment and were stable, adding that their statements would be recorded once their health improves.

Meanwhile, according to the PTI report, another police officer alleged that the incident might be related to a dispute between two local groups of the transgender community.