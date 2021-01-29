In a hate crime, a 26-year-old married woman was killed by a stalker in front of her five-year-old daughter in Indore on Thursday late evening, said police.

The accused Saurabh Gottre has been arrested and two others, including Gottre’s minor brother, have been detained, said Indramani Patel, town inspector, Lasudiya police station in Indore.

The police officer said, “The woman, a resident of Gyansheel Supercity, in Indore, and the accused Saurabh Gottre knew each other for the past three years. But Gottre started harassing the woman a few months ago and used to force her to talk to him.”

“The woman’s husband had asked Gottre on many occasions to keep away from his wife. Gottre called the woman on Thursday morning and forced her to meet him. Upon refusal, he threatened her of dire consequences and also of killing her husband. The woman informed her husband but later in the evening, Gottre called her again and asked her to meet him near a park. When the woman went to the park with her five-year-old daughter, Gottre slit her throat with a scissor in public view. Gottre ran away on a scooter with her friend and minor brother,” she added.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. After the incident, the woman’s daughter is in trauma and being counselled by family members, said Ashutosh Bagri, superintendent of police.

“Police arrested the accused within a few hours of the incident,” said Bagri.

“Police also arrested two men, including a minor, who helped the accused in running away from the spot,” he added.