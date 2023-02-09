27-yr-old doctor at south Goa hospital found dead at home: Police

PANAJI: A 27-year-old doctor was found murdered at his south Goa house in Betalbatim, police said. Police said his body was found with its hands tied inside a bed box.

The doctor, identified as Nishant Bharat, was a native of Bihar and worked at a private hospital in the state. He lived alone.

Police said the prime suspect was a man hired by the doctor for household chores who has gone missing. Nishant Bharat is suspected to have been strangled, possibly on Tuesday evening.

“The servant is the prime suspect and has gone missing. We have some leads and have sent some teams to track him down,” South Goa superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Dhania said.

The crime was detected on Wednesday after the ophthalmologist didn’t show up at work and didn’t answer calls. The house was locked from outside.