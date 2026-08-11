...
...
Next Story

3 Bidar factories to be shut amid water pollution charges

The state government on Monday ordered the immediate closure of three industrial plants in Humnabad Industrial Area after residents alleged that untreated chemical waste was being discharged into local water bodies, including the Guruganga and Manjra rivers

Published on: Aug 11, 2026, 08:58:09 IST
By HT Correspondent, BIDAR
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The state government on Monday ordered the immediate closure of three industrial plants in Humnabad Industrial Area after residents alleged that untreated chemical waste was being discharged into local water bodies, including the Guruganga and Manjra rivers.

Residents alleged that the foul-smelling effluents spurred illnesses in areas near the riverbanks. (HT PHOTO)
Residents alleged that the foul-smelling effluents spurred illnesses in areas near the riverbanks. (HT PHOTO)

State rural development minister Eshwar Khandre, who is in charge of Bidar district, ordered the deputy commissioner to issue closure orders against M/s 6H Industries, M/s Sathyadeepthi K. Industries and M/s Himalaya Industries. He also sought a compliance report within 24 hours.

The minister took note of complaints of foul-smelling effluents entering a stream at Maniknagar and subsequently the Guruganga and Manjra rivers.

Residents also alleged that the contamination has caused illnesses among people and livestock. Protests, rallies and public meetings have been held under the “Save Guruganga” campaign.

The stream eventually flows into the Karanja backwaters, Khandre said, raising concerns over the possible contamination of a source of drinking water. He directed the administration to act against industries found to be releasing waste into the water sources and referred to Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which provides for urgent measures to prevent public nuisance.

Khandre also referred to earlier action taken when he wasserving as the state forest minister. Following complaints from residents, an inquiry was conducted and action was ordered under the applicable rules. On July 29, 2024, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Humnabad Tahsildar to seal nine industries allegedly responsible for pollution.

Humnabad BJP MLA Siddalingappa Patil said residents of his constituency had been dealing with industrial pollution for nearly 15 years and that he had repeatedly sought government action. “In my constituency, people have been suffering from chemical factory pollution for nearly 15 years, and I urged the government to take strict action,” Patil said.

He said that when Khandre was serving as the state forest minister, a committee had been formed and more than 14 chemical factories were shut down. Patil said the pollution had since spread to nearby villages.

 
water pollution
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/3 Bidar factories to be shut amid water pollution charges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe