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BJP sweeps all 3 Rajya Sabha seats in MP unopposed after Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination rejected

Returning officer Arvind Sharma handed over certificates to BJP’s Rajneesh Agrawal, Tarun Chugh, and Mahesh Kevat after the deadline for withdrawals ended

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 09:31 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday won unopposed the three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh after the rejection of the nomination papers of the Congress party’s sole nominee two days ago.

BJP candidates Rajneesh Agrawal, Tarun Chugh and Mahesh Kewat receive their certificates of election from the Returning Officer, having been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh (PTI)

Returning officer Arvind Sharma handed over election certificates to BJP candidates Rajneesh Agrawal, Tarun Chugh, and Mahesh Kevat after the deadline for withdrawals ended with no other candidates in the fray.

ALSO READ | SC refuses to stall MP Rajya Sabha poll process, lists Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea for Friday

Congress nominee’s papers rejected

The walkover materialised after Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination was rejected on Tuesday after BJP leaders, including Kevat filed an objection, alleging Natarajan had concealed details of a pending case in a Hyderabad court in her election affidavit.

The bench, however, observed that the law laid down by the Supreme Court in Election Commission of India Vs Ashok Kumar (2000) was clear that courts should ordinarily refrain from intervening once the electoral process has commenced.

Congress alleges bias

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Umang Singhar accused Election Commission officers of acting as a “rubber stamp” for the BJP.

“If you can validate a BJP candidate in Jharkhand, why didn’t you make such a decision in Meenakshi Natarajan’s case? This makes it clear that the Election Commission is acting as a rubber stamp for the BJP. The returning officer blatantly flouted the rules, ignoring Supreme Court guidelines,” Singhar said.

Mahesh Kevat, the third BJP candidate who benefited due to the rejection of Natarajan’s nomination papers, credited the BJP’s grassroots focus for his elevation. “It can happen only in the BJP that a small worker from Bundelkhand like me becomes a Rajya Sabha MP,” Kevat said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Home / India News / BJP sweeps all 3 Rajya Sabha seats in MP unopposed after Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination rejected
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