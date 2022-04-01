3 dancers quit Kerala temple festival in protest against bar on non-Hindu performers

A few days after the Koodalmanikyam Temple in Thrissur denied permission for participation to two dancers for being non-Hindus, three Hindu dancers pulled out of their dance concert at the temple in protest claiming that art transcends all barriers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last Monday, classical dancers VP Mansiya and Soumya Sukumaran said they were barred from a scheduled dance programme at the temple for not belonging to the Hindu community. Temple authorities had asked both of them to produce certificates saying they had converted to Hinduism to perform at the temple, which both refused to do later.

Dancers Devika Sajeevan, Anju Aravind and Karthik Manikandan, all classical dance performers, said they cannot accept the bar on fellow dancers due to their religious identity and they informed the temple authorities of their decision to pull out of the programme.

“As I feel the need to stand with my fellow artistes who have faced unfortunate incidents, I chose to refrain from doing this performance at Koodalmanikyam dance festival scheduled to be held on April 24,” Devika said in her post which also carried a notice of the temple festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have decided not to perform at the Koodalmanikyam festival scheduled on April 21. It is sad even accompanying artistes’ religion and other details are sought. I can’t give an affidavit saying I am a Hindu just to perform. Art forms have no religion or caste and they transcend all barriers. Even at this age some people hold on to such strange customs. Therefore, I boycott this opportunity,” said Anju Aravind in her Facebook post. Karthik Manikandan also said he withdrew from the concert due to the ill-treatment meted out to fellow-artistes. His dance programme is scheduled on April 17. “In solidarity with discarded artistes I am also backing out,” he said in his post.

The temple’s decision to bar two dancers kicked off a controversy and later the government advised the temple board to talk to all concerned and arrive at a decision. Reacting to the decision of the three Hindu dancers, Mansiya said she was really humbled. “For artistes, art is their faith and breath,” she said thanking all for their support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Bharatnatyam dancer she was the first to air her concern after the temple authorities cancelled her programme. Hailing from a Muslim family in Malappuram district she had faced the ire of the orthodox section of the community for pursing classical dance. Her family also faced threats from fundamentalist forces and later they were expelled from the mahal (mosque) committee and they led an ostracised life but continued with their passion for art. The second dancer-- Soumya Sukumaran was denied permission as she was a Christian. She later said the temple authorities had shortlisted her name under the impression that she was Hindu, going by her name.

After the row broke out, youth outfits, cultural leaders and right wing groups like the Hindu Aikya Vedia have also criticised the decision. Later, the temple board approached the tantri (head priest) of the temple, who is the final word in temple customs and practices, with a request to tweak the age-old custom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We agree such customs will have to be changed. We have already approached the tantri and other priests in this regard. It is a sensitive issue and a decision can be taken only with the consent of all concerned parties,” said temple board chairman U Pradeep Menon. He said the bar was applicable to all, not artistes alone, and when they carry out temple work they specifically mention in the quotation that only workers belonging to the Hindu community will be allowed inside the temple premises.

Many leaders have slammed the decision of the temple, believed to be the only shrine in the country dedicated to Lord Bharath, the younger brother of Lord Ram. “Where is Vasudaiva Kutumbakam? I believe such a decision serves our society ill and damages the perception of our religion in the eyes of others,” said writer and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. “Hinduism is an all-encompassing religion. We can’t shut doors on non-Hindus like this,” said BJP vice-president B Gopalakrishnan. Hindu Aikya Vedi secretary Ramesh Koottala sent a letter to the temple board chairman to revoke the decision and ensure participation of all artistes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Situated in Irinjalakuda, about 24 km away from Thrissur, the ancient shrine of Koodalmanikyam is one of the largest in the state known for its imposing walls, nalamabalam and architecture and believed to be built in AD 854/55. Though the temple is dedicated to Bharata the main idol is Lord Vishnu in the form of Sangameswara (Lord of Confluence). The temple is also known for its elaborate rituals and strict customs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON