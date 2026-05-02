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3 District Reserve Guard personnel die in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
The incident happened after a team of DRG was deployed from Chhotebethiya police station to the Kanker–Narayanpur border area for a search operation.
Updated on: May 02, 2026 03:42 pm IST
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Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel succumbed to their injuries suffered in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, officials said on Saturday.
The blast occurred in a forested area under the Chhotebethiya police station limits near the Narayanpur district border.
A DRG team was carrying out an operation to trace and defuse IEDs allegedly planted earlier by Naxalites. According to police, three jawans came in contact with the IEDs during the operation and sustained injuries.
Arrangements have been made to provide them with proper medical treatment.
This was the first blast incident linked to Naxalite activity since the state was declared free from armed Maoist on March 31.
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