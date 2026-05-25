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3 elephant calves die within 17 days in Chhattisgarh’s Dharamjaigarh

Eight elephant calves have died in Dharamjaigarh forest division over the past five months due to drowning, getting trapped in marshland, etc

Published on: May 25, 2026 01:27 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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Three elephant calves have died within 17 days in Chhattisgarh’s Dharamjaigarh forest division, prompting the forest department to call an expert team from Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) to investigate the causes of the deaths and train local staff.

An expert team will assess habitat conditions and recommend preventive measures to reduce elephant mortality. (AFP/Representative)

On Sunday, a calf died after getting trapped in a marshy patch inside a pond area under the Pureda-Amjhar forest range despite rescue efforts. The elephant’s mother reportedly remained near the trapped calf for hours and attempted to free it by uprooting nearby trees.

Officials said the three deaths have raised fresh concerns over shrinking forest cover, increasing human-animal conflict, and the condition of water bodies inside elephant habitats.

“The team comprising wildlife experts and veterinarians will examine the causes of death, study the forest conditions, and train local staff in postmortem procedures, sample collection, and wildlife response,” said divisional forest officer Kishore Kumar Upadhyay. He said the exact cause behind the deaths is being examined, and no conclusion has been reached yet.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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