3 family members of former MP deputy CM Pyarelal Kanwar killed in Korba village: Police

Three family members of Madhya Pradesh’s former deputy chief minister Pyarelal Kanwar were killed by unidentified persons in the Korba district, officials said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Pyarelal Kanwar's son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter were found in a village in the state’s Korba district. Police said that they were killed with sharp-edged weapons.

“Harish Kanwar, Sumitra Kanwar and Ashi Kanwar (5) were found dead in the house. We are investigating the case. Some suspects have been detained and questioning is going on,” said superintendent of police, Korba, Abhishek Meena.

Senior Congress leaders including revenue minister Jai Singh Agarwal rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.