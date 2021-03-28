3 injured as under-construction flyover collapses near Gurugram

Two large concrete slabs of an under-construction flyover on the Dwarka-Gurugram expressway collapsed Sunday morning injuring three workers, officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said.

The three workers suffered minor injuries but there was no casualty in the mishap that happened around 7.40 am.

NHAI officials said that a technical committee will probe the mishap.

The concrete slabs between pillar 107 and 109 collapsed near Daulatabad village. Immediately after the incident, teams from the police, SDRF and civil defence Gurugram reached the spot and cordoned the impact areas. A SDRF team has also been called to check if any worker is stuck under the collapsed concrete slabs.

Nirman Jambulkar, project director, NHAI said that the teams of contractor and NHAI reached the spot immediately and took stock of the situation. “A technical team will look into the incident and find the reasons behind this collapse,” he said.

Locals said they heard a loud sound and ran toward the site of the incident. Many villagers said that they were apprehensive that a large number of labourers could have been injured in the incident.

NHAI officials said that due to weekly off and Holi on Monday, work had been suspended at the site, which ensured labourers were not on the spot.

Last month, a cable had snapped while a segment was being laid at the Dwarka Expressway in which four workers had got stuck but were saved.