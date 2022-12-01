3 kids get stuck inside apartment lift in Ghaziabad, FIR against office bearers

Three girls got stuck in the lift of a residential society in Ghaziabad, the video of which went viral raising questions over the maintenance of the authorities. The video is sourced from the CCTV footage which shows that the girls were stuck inside the lift panicking and trying to find a way out. Reports said they remained inside the lift for almost 20 minutes. An FIR has been filed against the office bearers of the association of the apartment owners.

The incident took place on November 29 at Ghaziabad's Assotech The Nest in Crossing Republic township. The lift broke down and three kids with no elders with them got stuck inside. They were rescued after 20 minutes.

As they got trapped inside the lift, they tried to figure out what they should do. As seen in the CCTV footage, they checked whether there was any opening as they tried to peep through the closed door of the lift. Putting their fingers in the gap between the two doors, they tried opening it. They started panicking and crying and were also seen comforting each other.

(With inputs from the bureau)

