3 killed, 3 injured as truck crashes into crane, auto-rickshaw in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar

Three people, including a company’s human resources manager, were killed and three others injured after a truck crashed into a crane and an auto-rickshaw parked at a Delhi Traffic Police CCTV installation site on Road Number 13 in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar early Sunday, police said.

A truck crashed into a crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying Delhi Traffic Police CCTV installation workers in Sarita Vihar, killing 3 and injuring 3

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The accident happened at around 3.20am, and information about it was received at the Sarita Vihar police station, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said.

“A police team arrived at the accident spot and found that a medium-size dumper truck coming from Noida collided with a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers who were installing traffic police CCTV cameras,” Kumar added.

Three men were killed in the accident. The HR manager of the company involved in the CCTV installation project was identified as 34-year-old Suraj. The other two deceased were residents of Sangam Vihar — Umesh (23) and Praveen (35). The three injured people were identified as Aakash (20), Anup (26) and Khem Singh (40). Sudhir, who was also present during the accident, escaped unharmed, the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, was abandoned at the accident spot and its driver fled. The owner of the truck has been identified as Sagar Bhadana, a resident of Khakri village in Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, was abandoned at the accident spot and its driver fled. The owner of the truck has been identified as Sagar Bhadana, a resident of Khakri village in Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

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“The identification of the errant driver is being ascertained and police teams are trying to nab him,” the DCP added.

Police said the vehicles involved in the road crash have been impounded for investigation.