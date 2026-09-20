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3 killed, 3 injured as truck crashes into crane, auto-rickshaw in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar

3 people, including a CCTV project HR manager, were killed and 3 injured after a truck hit a crane and auto-rickshaw at a worksite in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 11:44:19 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
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Three people, including a company’s human resources manager, were killed and three others injured after a truck crashed into a crane and an auto-rickshaw parked at a Delhi Traffic Police CCTV installation site on Road Number 13 in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar early Sunday, police said.

A truck crashed into a crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying Delhi Traffic Police CCTV installation workers in Sarita Vihar, killing 3 and injuring 3
A truck crashed into a crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying Delhi Traffic Police CCTV installation workers in Sarita Vihar, killing 3 and injuring 3

The accident happened at around 3.20am, and information about it was received at the Sarita Vihar police station, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said.

“A police team arrived at the accident spot and found that a medium-size dumper truck coming from Noida collided with a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers who were installing traffic police CCTV cameras,” Kumar added.

Three men were killed in the accident. The HR manager of the company involved in the CCTV installation project was identified as 34-year-old Suraj. The other two deceased were residents of Sangam Vihar — Umesh (23) and Praveen (35). The three injured people were identified as Aakash (20), Anup (26) and Khem Singh (40). Sudhir, who was also present during the accident, escaped unharmed, the DCP said.

“The identification of the errant driver is being ascertained and police teams are trying to nab him,” the DCP added.

Police said the vehicles involved in the road crash have been impounded for investigation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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