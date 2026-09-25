3 killed, 44 livestock die in lightning strikes

Three people have died and 44 sheep and goats were killed by lightning as heavy rain returned to parts of Karnataka, with the weather department warning of thunderstorms, strong winds and intense rainfall across the state over the next two days.

India News

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Lakshmi Guttedar, 45, and Saijad Bi, 60, died on Wednesday after lightning struck while they were eating lunch under a tree in their farmland at Nagur village in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district. A farmer was also killed by lightning while working in his field at Udabanalli village in Bidar South.

In Raichur and Bidar districts, 44 sheep and goats were killed in separate lightning strikes.

Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Mohammed Ikramulla Shariff said their families would receive ₹5 lakh each from the State Disaster Response Fund. “Two women died in Nagur village. Compensation of ₹5 lakh per deceased person will be provided to the victims’ families within two days,” he told HT.

The deaths came as rainfall intensified across Karnataka following the development of a weather system over the Bay of Bengal. Uttara Kannada recorded the highest rainfall, with 12 cm reported in parts of the district. Gokarna recorded 6 cm, while Shahapur in Yadgir also received 6 cm. Rain was reported in several other districts, including Ballari, Bagalkot, Koppal, Bidar, Raichur, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi.

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{{^usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department has forecast further rain across the state, including Bengaluru, through September 25. Coastal Karnataka is expected to see heavy rain with thunderstorms at isolated places, accompanied by winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are expected to receive moderate rain in several areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department has forecast further rain across the state, including Bengaluru, through September 25. Coastal Karnataka is expected to see heavy rain with thunderstorms at isolated places, accompanied by winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are expected to receive moderate rain in several areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Parts of North Interior Karnataka, including Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur, could also receive heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Moderate rain has been forecast in parts of Bagalkot, Haveri, Dharwad, Koppal, Vijayapura and Gadag. In South Interior Karnataka, heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected at isolated places in Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan and Shivamogga. Bengaluru and several surrounding districts are likely to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds. In Bengaluru, cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with thundershowers likely.

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Senior scientist Chanabasanagouda S Patil of the state weather department said IMD issued a yellow alert for Uttara Kannada and several other areas. “The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Uttara Kannada and several other areas due to heavy rainfall caused by the low pressure system. The low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone and has been named Cyclone Anarb,” he said.