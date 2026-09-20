Three people were killed and one critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed into pedestrians on the Mumbai Coastal Road on Sunday morning.
The accident happened near Lotus Jetty around 5:20 am. According to the police, the car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control due to overspeeding. The police have arrested the driver of the speeding BMW.
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The injured were rushed to the Nair hospital, where three were declared dead. While one deceased and the critically injured have not been identified, two deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Shanay Gajjal and 17-year-old Dhirya Seth.
The two victims, who are yet to be identified, are a 25-year-old man, who was declared dead and a 20-year-old man, who is critically injured.
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Home/India News/3 killed as speeding BMW runs over pedestrians on Mumbai's Coastal Road, driver held
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