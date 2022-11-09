Home / India News / 6 killed in house collapse as earthquake hits Nepal; strong tremors in Delhi-NCR

6 killed in house collapse as earthquake hits Nepal; strong tremors in Delhi-NCR

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 07:11 AM IST

There were two earthquakes and one aftershock in Nepal. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR as the second earthquake hit Nepal at 1.57am.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Nepal at the depth of 10km at at 1.57am. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: National Centre for Seismology)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

At least six people were killed and several injured as three tremors in the last 24 hours triggered landslides in various parts of the Doti district, news agency ANI reported. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the NCR region waking people out of their sleep at around 2am. The National Seismological Centre of Nepal confirmed that there have been three tremors in Nepal in the past 24 hours -- two earthquakes and an aftershock.

"The third strong jolt measuring 6.6 magnitude which struck at around 2.12am on Wednesday resulted in the loss of three lives after a house collapsed. The deaths are reported from Gairagaun," Ram Prasad Upadhyay, chairman of Purbichauki village council-03 of Doti district told ANI.

Dozens of houses have been damaged in the district, reports said.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Nepal at around 8.52pm. The second earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck Nepal at around 1.57am, the tremors of which were felt strongly in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram and even Lucknow. The epicentre of the second earthquake was 90km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

A Delhi Disaster Management Authority official told HT no call has been received at the emergency operation centre about any earthquake-related damage.

Social media users took to Twitter t share their experience of tremors which according to them were unprecedented though the Delhi-NCR region is prone to such tremors. Residents of highrises posted photos of the ceiling fan trembling. Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted, “Didn’t want to tweet but one can safely say it did feel like an earthquake!”

Recent earthquakes in Nepal

The Himalayan state suffered huge losses owing to devastating earthquakes. In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Nepal which killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people. This year, on October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 shook Kathmandu. On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Kathmandu.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
