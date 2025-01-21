Menu Explore
3 labourers confined, beaten by employers for wanting to quit: Police

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel
Jan 21, 2025 08:10 AM IST

The injured workers—Sadashiva Madar, Sadashiva Babaladi, and Umesh Madar—are currently undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Vijayapura

Three labourers from a brick manufacturing unit in Vijayapura town were allegedly confined and assaulted after informing their employer about leaving the job, police said on Monday.

3 labourers confined, beaten by employers for wanting to quit: Police
3 labourers confined, beaten by employers for wanting to quit: Police

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakshman Nimbaragi said: “The incident took place on January 16 when the workers returned to the factory to collect their belongings after taking leave for the Makara Sankranti festival. Upon learning that they intended to resign, factory owner Khemu Rathod and his relatives allegedly confined them in a godown and assaulted them with PVC pipes and sticks for three days.”

The injured workers—Sadashiva Madar, Sadashiva Babaladi, and Umesh Madar—are currently undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Vijayapura, he said. They are all residents of Vijayapura district.

“The labourers sustained serious injuries, and when their condition worsened, the accused admitted them to the hospital,” SP Nimbaragi said.

The factory, located in Gandhi Nagar, allegedly offers a daily wage of 600 for eight-hour shifts along with shared accommodation.

After the incident, Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal condemned the incident, calling it “unacceptable.” He said, “I have directed SP Nimbaragi to ensure strict action against the culprits. Such acts must not be repeated.”

Industry insiders, speaking anonymously, linked the incident to labour shortages in the brick manufacturing sector.

