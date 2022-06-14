3 lawmakers join BJP in Madhya Pradesh

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), a Samajwadi Party (SP), and an Independent lawmaker joined the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among those who welcomed Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (BSP), Bijawar Rajesh Kumar Shukla (SP) Vikram Singh Rana (Independent) into the party

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thirty-one lawmakers have joined the BJP since 2020 when it returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after 22 Congress lawmakers resigned and brought down chief minister Kamal Nath’s government. The BJP’s strength in the state’s 230-member assembly has now gone up to 128.

Kushwaha, the son of a former BJP Member of Parliament, said he is happy to join the party, which is like a family for him.

Shukla said he was expecting a ticket from the BJP in 2018 but did not get it. “But I have been supporting the BJP since 2020.”

Rana said when he won the election as an Independent in 2018, he was expecting to work with BJP. “But it could not happen. As development was the aim, I supported then state government. Now, I am glad that I will work with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to develop my constituency.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON