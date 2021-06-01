Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 men bury Covid positive father’s body in field, probe ordered
india news

3 men bury Covid positive father’s body in field, probe ordered

Superintendent of police Dr Kaustubh said after taking cognisance of the video, an inquiry had been ordered.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:27 AM IST
In the purported video, the three were seen carrying the body to the field in an excavator along with the cot on which their father had died.(AP representative image)

The police on Monday ordered an inquiry after a video clip that was widely shared on social media on Sunday showed three men burying the body of their Covid-positive father in an open field in state’s Sant Kabirnagar district, an official said.

A district administration officer said Ram Lalit, 62, complained of breathing difficulty on May 22 . His sons took him to a private hospital in Gorakhpurwhere he tested positive for Covid-19 but the sons got Lalit discharged on May 23 and he died. In the purported video, the three were seen carrying the body to the field in an excavator along with the cot on which their father had died. “Action will be taken against those who flouted the...order to cremate the bodies of Covid -19 patients according to the protocol,” the SP said.

Topics
coronavirus deaths covid-19
