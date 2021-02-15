3 of a family in Telangana drown in canal in Jagtial, son escapes

A 55-year-old lawyer, his wife and their soon to be wedded daughter drowned when the car they were travelling in fell into an irrigation canal in Telangana’s Jagtial district in the early hours of Monday. The lawyer’s son Jayanth survived the accident, the police said.

“Jayanth, who was driving the car (Maruti Swift), apparently lost control over the steering due to poor visibility, as a result of which, the car rammed into the railing on the bridge over the Sriramsagar project canal at Katlekunta village and fell into the waters,” the police said.

The deceased were identified as Katkurwar Amarendar Rao, his wife Sirisha (48), and his daughter Shreya (23). Rao’s son, 25-year-old Jayanth, managed to get out of the car and swim to the shore.

Jayanth called up the police for help. “By the time we rushed there, it was too late. With the help of cranes, we retrieved the vehicle and found Rao, his wife, and daughter dead inside,” the police said.

Also Read: Youths with learning disabilities manage organic outlet in Hyderabad

The family was on its way to Joginipalle temple to conduct special prayers before Shreya’s wedding, which was due in a few days.

The bodies were sent to Jagtial government hospital for post-mortem.

A resident of Housing Board colony in Jagtial town, Amarander Rao was a close relative of local MLA Dr Sanjay and assisted MLA’s father Hanmanth Rao, a senior advocate. Sanjay visited the spot after learning about the accident.