3 of Agra family die by suicide over financial stress: Police

A couple and their eight-year-old daughter were on Wednesday found dead inside their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district, police said, suspecting it to be an apparent suicide pact.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

“The bodies of 35-year-old man, his 30-year-old wife and daughter (8) were found hanging inside a room of their house in Awas Vikas Colony within limits of Sikandra police station,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary. “A suicide note containing emotional statements was recovered from the house.”

The SSP said the couple’s 10-year-old son was the lone survivor who informed the neighbours and relatives about the incident.

After receiving a call, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for the postmortem examination after the panchnama, a senior officer said.

According to the purported suicide note recovered from the spot, the man was unemployed and under some financial stress, police said.

“Questioning their kin revealed that the man had moved to Haridwar after marriage about 15 years ago but had returned to Agra some time back, the SSP said. “But he could not get any work and was under stress.”

The family was surviving on the support of their relatives, the senior officer added.

