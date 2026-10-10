Three sports facilities in Delhi will be used as temporary detention centres if the need arises amid heightened security arrangements ahead of Saturday’s joint protest call by Cockroach Janta Party and several student unions at Jantar Mantar, for which Delhi Police has denied permission, a government official aware of the developments said on Friday.

Police have also identified Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari as a possible detention site depending on the situation. (HT)

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According to the official, who did not wish to be named, police have informed the government about plans to set up detention facilities at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, the Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, near India Gate to accommodate people who may be detained during security operations during the proposed protest.

A police officer said that Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, north Delhi, may also be used for detentions. “The ground may also be used for detentions depending on the situation,” a police officer said.

The proposed use of the three stadiums as detention facilities indicates the scale of preparations to handle the security situation.

Also read: 'Final call': Dipke releases video message ahead of CJP protest, anticipates arrest upon landing in Delhi

Preventive Security Measures

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{{^usCountry}} The arrangements come amid a series of preventive measures the Delhi Police is putting in place to prevent protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrangements come amid a series of preventive measures the Delhi Police is putting in place to prevent protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

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Police personnel have been deployed at key locations, while checks and restrictions have been intensified across the Capital, particularly in central Delhi and at all entry points into the city.

Police have also been visiting hotels, guest houses, and other accommodation facilities to ask occupants why they are visiting Delhi, as part of efforts to prevent large gatherings.

Traffic diversions are scheduled to begin at 6 am on Saturday at 30 locations across the city, depending on the prevailing law and order situation, a traffic police officer said.

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