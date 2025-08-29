3 Tech Mahinda employees, mistaken for burglars, attacked in Kanpur

At least three employees of Tech Mahindra working on a geographic information system project were allegedly assaulted by villagers in Kanpur on Thursday after being mistaken for burglars and drone operators, police said. The incident occurred in Maholia village, within the Sadh police station area.(REUTERS)

The incident occurred in Maholia village, within the Sadh police station area.

The employees were travelling in a vehicle equipped with a 360-degree camera to record video and feature data when locals intercepted them.

Unable to follow their language and unconvinced by their explanation, the villagers attacked them, according to police.

All three sustained injuries before a police team reached the spot and rescued them.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Dipendra Nath Choudhary said an FIR was being registered and those involved in the assault are being identified. The incident comes amid growing suspicion in rural parts of UP, where rumours of drones and burglaries have sparked mob violence. Over the past month, similar assaults have been reported in western and central regions as well as in Bundelkhand.