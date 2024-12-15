Menu Explore
30, including children, injured as iron gate collapses in Odisha's Cuttack

PTI |
Dec 15, 2024 10:53 AM IST

Over 30 people were injured, including women and children, when a gate collapsed at a folk theatre show in Odisha's Cuttack district. 

Over 30 people, including women and children, were injured after a gate at the venue of a folk theatre show collapsed in Odisha’s Cuttack district, police said.

An investigation is underway into the gate collapse, police said.(Representational image)
An investigation is underway into the gate collapse, police said.(Representational image)

The incident took place at Raisunguda in Salepur area on Saturday night as the people were passing through the iron structure, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Salepur hospital, a police officer said.

Six of them, who suffered critical injuries, were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, he said.

An investigation is underway.

