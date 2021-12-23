30-year-old activist thrashed, tortured and left for dead in Rajasthan: Police

Unidentified assailants tortured a 30-year-old activist with nails after abducting him in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Tuesday night days after he filed a police complaint against illegal liquor trade and shops in the area.

Police said Amra Ram was picked up when he was returning home from a bus stand. His captors presumed he was dead and fled. Ram is under treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur and is reported to be out of danger. The assailants were absconding.

Barmer police superintendent Deepak Bhargava said that Ram was seriously injured, suffered fractures in his leg and hands. He added that four police teams were being constituted to nab the assailants. “He (Ram) complained against illegal liquor trade, following which action was taken and illegal liquor was seized,” said Bhargava.

The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the incident and sought a report from the state police chief.

According to news agency PTI on Wednesday, Bhargava said: “Prima facie, people involved in the illegal liquor trade are behind the attack”.

