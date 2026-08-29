32 Canadians unaccounted for after Nepal floods: Foreign affairs minister Anita Anand

At least 32 Canadian citizens and permanent residents are unaccounted for after flash floods on Wednesday caused devastation in Nepal and Tibet.

At least 32 Canadians and permanent residents remain unaccounted for after Nepal floods, while Canada has deployed consular officials to help locate them. (AFP)

Canada’s minister of foreign affairs Anita Anand, in an update on Friday evening, said that was the number of people whose “whereabouts have not yet been confirmed.”

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Several of those missing were Indo-Canadians on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake, according to multiple Canadian media reports.

Deep Dive How is Canada responding to the Nepal floods and assisting its citizens? Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand stated that consular officials are working to locate and assist the 32 unaccounted Canadian citizens and permanent residents, with five officials deployed in Kathmandu. What caused the flash floods in Nepal that led to significant casualties? The flash floods were reportedly triggered by the collapse of a Himalayan glacier, which caused ice, rock, and mud to rush down river systems, resulting in widespread devastation. Why are several Indian nationals missing in Nepal after the floods? At least 320 Indian nationals are reported missing, many of whom were on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake, and have not been able to be contacted since the floods.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) consular officials “are working around the clock to locate and assist them and support their families in Canada,” the foreign minister said, adding that five consular officials were deployed in Kathmandu and were working closely with local authorities, partners, airlines and tour operators to reach Canadians who have been cut off from communications.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Nepal and China and everyone affected by the catastrophic flash floods,” she said.

Canada is providing CA$5 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to support emergency relief efforts in Nepal, including life-saving food, shelter, water, sanitation and health services for those affected.

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{{^usCountry}} While the final toll of the catastrophic natural disaster is yet to be known, nearly 600 deaths have already been reported from the impacted regions in Tibet and Nepal, with almost 2,500 still missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the final toll of the catastrophic natural disaster is yet to be known, nearly 600 deaths have already been reported from the impacted regions in Tibet and Nepal, with almost 2,500 still missing. {{/usCountry}}

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Announcing the humanitarian aid on Friday, GAC said, “While the full scale of the tragedy is still unfolding, the number of people affected is significant and humanitarian efforts must be urgently scaled up to ensure life-saving assistance reaches those most in need.”

“The devastation caused by these flash floods and landslides is heartbreaking, with lives lost, communities displaced and extensive damage caused to homes and infrastructure. My thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those still waiting to hear about the safety and well-being of loved ones. Canada’s initial response is focused on helping meet the most urgent humanitarian needs, and we will continue to explore how we can provide support as the situation unfolds,” secretary of state for international development Randeep Sarai said.

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