32 Indians killed in Ukraine war while serving Russian army

New Delhi Thirty-two Indian nationals have died so far while serving with the Russian military on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine, and efforts are underway to secure the release of 35 more, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Samarjeet Singh, a resident of Amarpuri locality in Ludhiana’s Daba area, had left for Russia in July 2025 in search of work. (HT)

The recruitment of Indians in Russia’s armed forces continues to be one of the few irritants in relations between New Delhi and Moscow. The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Indian citizens continue to be lured by agents into serving with the Russian military on a number of pretexts, including lucrative salaries and bonuses and promises of citizenship.

In December 2025, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had informed Parliament, through a written reply to a question, that 26 Indians were killed while serving in the Russian armed forces and seven were reported missing.

Since then, the people said, the figure for the dead has risen to 32, while the number of Indians reported missing has increased to 12. According to an official tally, there are reports of 214 Indians being recruited into the Russian military, and efforts by authorities in New Delhi and the embassy in Moscow have resulted in the discharge and release of 135 of them.

The Indian side is currently pursuing 35 “active cases” of Indians serving in the Russian military to secure their release, the people said.

Another issue of concern to the Indian side is reports of some Indians recruited as workers in diverse sectors in Russia, such as cleaners, plumbers and construction workers, being lured into jobs in the Russian military by agents, the people said. The number of Indian workers in Russia has swelled to 100,000 in recent months.

The bodies of several Indians killed while serving with the Russian military have been brought back to the country in recent days. On Sunday, the body of 24-year-old Sachin Khajuria was brought back to Akhnoor town in Jammu district, though reports suggested he was killed sometime last year. The body of Manjinder Singh, also killed on the frontlines in Ukraine, was brought back to his home at RS Pura in February.

The body of 21-year-old Geetik Sharma, from Kaithal in Haryana, was repatriated from Russia in March. His family said Sharma had gone to Russia in March 2025 for work. He was subsequently recruited into the Russian military and died on the frontlines in Ukraine.