33 hospital staff in Lucknow's Medanta test positive for Covid-19, all asymptomatic

As many as 33 people, including 32 hospital staff and one emergency doctor, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital, news agency ANI reported. Everyone is reported to be asymptomatic.

"Most of the doctors who have been infected are those who go for sample collection and this could be the reason that they have contracted the disease," ANI quoted Rakesh Kapoor, director of Medanta Hospital, as saying.

"The hospital is also collecting samples from other staff members and doctors," he added.

At the hospital, health care workers are being screened as well as infected departments being sanitized.

In 2021, Medanta was the first hospital in Uttar Pradesh to treat a Covid patient with monoclonal antibody therapy. It has been at the forefront as a healthcare facility taking care of Covid infected patients. On January 3, the hospital started vaccinations for children ageing 15 and 18 years.

On Monday, 572 new cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 1725. Lucknow (86), Ghaziabad (130), Gautam Budh Nagar (101) and Meerut (49) lodged the highest number of infections. The total number of confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at over 1.71 million.

According to official reports, the state has delivered 20 crore vaccination doses, allowing for 50% vaccination coverage.

