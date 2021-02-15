33-yr-old woman in Assam hospitalised after acid attack, accused arrested

A 33-year-old woman has been hospitalized in Assam’s Dibrugarh after she was attacked with acid by a man on Sunday evening, police said.

The woman was attacked at Amolapatty area in Dibrugarh when she was returning home from a store where she works. The accused has been arrested.

“The accused identified as Buddhadeb Das has been nabbed. Preliminary investigations show that both the victim and the accused were known to each other,” said Prateek Thube, superintendent of police, Dibrugarh, said.

The accused who is in his 50s had allegedly been pressuring the woman to marry him. But when she turned down his proposal he decided to retaliate. The police said the accused is married and has two children

The woman who sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH). Her condition is stated to be stable.

“The nature of the injuries shows that she was attacked with acid. A laboratory test would reveal the exact substance she was attacked with. She is stable at present but we are keeping a tab on her recovery,” said Thube.

The woman has not given a statement yet, the officer said.

The accused was arrested late Sunday evening. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.