3x faster than Sound, can reach ‘every inch’ of Pak: What India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile can do

Cementing BrahMos missile's reputation as a critical pillar of India's defence arsenal, Rajnath Singh on Saturday led the rollout of the first missiles from the new integration and testing facility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday gave a gentle reminder to Pakistan of the the formidable range and capabilities of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, touted as one of the world's fastest and advanced in its category.

Marking the occasion, Rajnath Singh issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying that the entire country is now within the reach of Brahmos. "Every inch of Pakistan's territory is now within the reach of BrahMos. Operation Sindoor is proof that victory has become a habit for us, and now we must further enhance our capabilities. The operation was just a trailer. It has made Pakistan realise what might follow," Rajnath Singh said, referencing the four-day military operation in May during which BrahMos was used to strike targets across the border.

'3 times the speed of sound': What BrahMos missile can do Jointly developed by India and Russia, BrahMos is known for its blistering speed of Mach 2.8 - nearly three times the speed of sound-and its precision-strike capabilities at ranges up to 500 kilometres.

An newer variant will be capable of hitting targets up to 800 kilometres.

BrahMos missile's ability to be launched from land, air, and sea platforms makes it a versatile weapon for the Indian Armed Forces, which already operate all three variants.

"The missile features a traditional warhead and an advanced guided system and possesses the capability to strike long distances at supersonic speeds. This combination of speed, accuracy, and power makes BrahMos one of the best systems in the world. It has become the backbone of our armed forces," Rajnath Singh said, calling it a symbol of India's growing indigenous defence production strength.