4 bodies of Nagas found near Myanmar border in Manipur

The bullet-riddled bodies of four Tangkhul Naga civilians were found at Pilong village in Manipur’s Kamjong district near the Myanmar border in the early hours of Friday, with police suspecting that militants from across the border were behind the killings.

India News

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According to police, the attack is believed to have taken place late on Thursday evening, when unidentified armed men attacked five villagers near India-Myanmar border pillar number 95. Four were killed, while one managed to escape and alert authorities, they said.

The bodies were found around 1.30am at an isolated spot in the remote village, around 34 km from the Kamjong district headquarters, following a search by police and villagers. They were brought to Kamjong district hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

The deceased were identified as Phami Jajo, 43, Ningthem Kashak, 35, Betterson Jajo, 50, and Vareishim Jajo, 67, officials said.

Police suspect the involvement of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B), a Myanmar-based militant group, although this has not been officially confirmed.

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{{^usCountry}} “In connection with the incident a sou-moto case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 329 (3) (criminal trespass), 137(2) (kidnapping), 103 (2) (murder by group of five or more on specific ground), 351 (criminal intimidation), and section 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and section 25(1)(C) of the Arms Act, 1959,” said police in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In connection with the incident a sou-moto case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 329 (3) (criminal trespass), 137(2) (kidnapping), 103 (2) (murder by group of five or more on specific ground), 351 (criminal intimidation), and section 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and section 25(1)(C) of the Arms Act, 1959,” said police in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the killings, saying that “such acts of violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated”. In a post on X, he conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Naga People’s Front MLA Awangbou Newmai also condemned the killings and described them as a “horrific act of violence and inhumane act of continuous attacked on innocent civilians”. He appealed to all communities to “shun violence” and “co-exist as a peaceful neighbour”.

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Meanwhile, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), a Tangkhul Naga civil body, imposed a 24-hour total shutdown in Tangkhul Naga-inhabited areas of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts in protest against the killings.

According to locals, government offices, business establishments and educational institutions remained shut in parts of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, while fewer commuters were seen on highways and other roads.

The Working Committee of TNL alleged that KNA-B and Kuki militants backed by the People’s Defence Force were behind the attack. It said in a statement, “We hold the government entirely responsible for the cross-border terrorism and brutal killing at Pilong village.”