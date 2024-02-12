 4 children buried alive in a trench along Indo-Bangladesh border in North Bengal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 4 children buried alive in a trench along Indo-Bangladesh border in North Bengal

4 children buried alive in a trench along Indo-Bangladesh border in North Bengal

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2024 08:27 PM IST

Police said five children were playing in a trench dug by the BSF along the Indo-Bangla international border

Kolkata: Four children, aged between five and 12 years, were killed after they got buried in a trench that was being dug along the Indo-Bangla border at Chopra in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon, police said.

BSF troops deployed at a border area. (Representative photo)
BSF troops deployed at a border area. (Representative photo)

Police said that five children were playing in a trench dug by the BSF along the Indo-Bangla international border.

“The trench was 10 – 15 feet deep. Somehow, a portion of the mud caved in and the four kids got buried. One of them escaped unhurt. The bodies were sent for autopsy. We are investigating,” said Joby Thomas, superintendent of police of Islampur police district.

A senior BSF official said that civilians were using earth moving machines to dig mud when the accident took place.

“Civilians were excavating mud with earth moving machines and tractors. Children were playing there. Suddenly a portion of the mud caved in and the children got buried under it. BSF helped to retrieve the trapped victims and rushed them to the hospital in its own vehicles. They were declared dead. BSF is the first responder in border areas and helps the border population,” said a senior BSF officer.

Also Read: Mamata: CAA being raked up again for electoral politics, BSF issuing ‘fake cards’

The incident triggered a political row with the ruling Trinamool Congress targeting Union home minister Amit Shah, alleging that the children died because of the Border Security Forces’ (BSF) negligence. The paramilitary force dismissed the allegations.

“HM @AmitShah, if you have been too occupied with election planning, we bring to your notice a tragic incident caused by your indifference to Bengal’s people and the NEGLIGENCE of the MHA-controlled BSF. Their carelessness has claimed 4 innocent lives in Uttar Dinajpur. Who is to be held responsible for this tragedy?” Debangshu Bhattacharya, TMC spokesperson, wrote on his X handle.

The TMC will stage protests on Tuesday, the party has announced.

“It’s a very tragic incident. We all want, whoever is responsible for this, should be identified and strict action is taken. But nowhere in India, politics have stooped to such low levels. The TMC is now doing politics even over the death of children. The TMC has waged a war against the agency which guards our international borders and is responsible for our National security. Isn’t this total breakdown of our federal structure?” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.

