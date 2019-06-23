4 convicts flee from Neemuch jail in Madhya Pradesh, police blame the height of wall

Four prisoners who were convicted in connection with different crimes, including rape, murder and smuggling of narcotics, escaped from the Neemuch jail in the early hours of Sunday, said jail authorities.

Neemuch is situated 428 kilometres north west of Bhopal on the MP-Rajasthan border.

District police in Neemuch swung into action and sounded an alert to all the police stations in the district and adjoining districts. Police also pasted the pictures of all the four prisoners at various places in Neemuch district.

The prisoners were: Nar Singh, 20, and Pankaj Mongiya, 21, of Rajasthan who were serving a jail term of 10 years under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act; Dubelal Dhurve, 19, of Mandla in Madhya Pradesh who was sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape, and Lekharam Babri, 29, of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh who was serving a jail term of 10 years for murder.

Neemuch jailor RC Basunia said, “The prisoners climbed the jail wall with the help of a rope and jumped out of the jail.”

According to jail authorities, the walls are not so high and easy to scale.

Two undertrial prisoners lodged in the district jail in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena escaped from the facility in the February 2017.

In 2016, eight SIMI operatives were killed in a police encounter on the outskirts of Bhopal after a daring escape from Bhopal Central jail

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 12:09 IST