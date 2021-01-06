e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 4 dead after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant

4 dead after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant

Dipak Chattaraj, CEO of the RSP, has assured all help to the families of the deceased workers. A high-level probe has been ordered into the incident.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:21 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Though there were reports of several other workers being affected by the gas leak, the steel plant spokesperson said only four workers were present at the accident site. (Photo: Sourced)
Though there were reports of several other workers being affected by the gas leak, the steel plant spokesperson said only four workers were present at the accident site. (Photo: Sourced)
         

Four contract workers engaged in maintenance work at a Coal Chemical department of Rourkela’s SAIL steel plant died on Wednesday morning following leakage of toxic carbon monoxide gas, said police officials.

The incident took place around 7:30 am, said Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo. The officer added it was not yet known how the gas leak occurred.

Dipak Chattaraj, CEO of the RSP, has assured all help to the families of the deceased workers. A high-level probe has been ordered into the incident.

The four who turned unconscious were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela, but later succumbed to the poisonous gas. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (59), Abhimanyu Sahu (33), Rabindra Sahu (59) and Brahmananda Panda (51).

Archana Satpathy, public relations officer of the Rourkela Steel Plant, said all the four worked for a maintenance contractor firm Star Construction. Though there were reports of several other workers being affected by the gas leak, the steel plant spokesperson said only four workers were present at the accident site.

Officials said the coal chemical department in the plant produces coke oven gas that is generated from the Coke Oven Battery. Local officials said a probe would be started as to how the leak happened and the lack of safety protocols at the worksite.

The first integrated steel plant in the public sector in India, RSP produces 4.5 MTPA (Million Tonne per Annum) of hot metal. SAIL proposes to ramp up the hot metal production to 8.8 MTPA by 2030.

tags
top news
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
SC refuses to stay ‘love jihad’ laws in UP, Uttarakhand; issues notice
SC refuses to stay ‘love jihad’ laws in UP, Uttarakhand; issues notice
Covid-19: Firms may face problems in finding volunteers for vaccine trials in India
Covid-19: Firms may face problems in finding volunteers for vaccine trials in India
12 bird flu epicentres identified in 4 states: Decoding govt strategy
12 bird flu epicentres identified in 4 states: Decoding govt strategy
‘We encourage consultation’: SC while hearing petition against farm laws
‘We encourage consultation’: SC while hearing petition against farm laws
India announce playing XI for Sydney Test, Navdeep Saini to make debut
India announce playing XI for Sydney Test, Navdeep Saini to make debut
Democrats win one Georgia poll, poised to pick the second
Democrats win one Georgia poll, poised to pick the second
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In