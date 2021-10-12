4 dead in Kerala following heavy rains triggered by low pressure in Arabian Sea

Heavy rains induced by a low pressure in the Arabian Sea lashed many parts of Kerala on Tuesday claiming four lives. The state has been put on high alert as many rivers were in spate and dams were full, resulting in evacuation of people living along river banks and low-lying areas.

Two children lost their lives in Karippur in Malappuram district after wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain and winds. Children, aged 8 months and seven-year, were sleeping when the incident took place. In Kollam, a 65-year-old man died after he fell in a stream and a local journalist died in Pandalam on Monday after a tree fell on his bike, police said.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert in six districts and yellow alert in four districts till Thursday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into seas and travellers have been asked to avoid night journey in hilly areas. The district administration has banned night travel in Idukki till October 14. In the last two years, the district witnessed many landslides including in August 2020, when 70 people were killed after a major landslide decimated a colony of plantation workers in Pettimudi.

Water logging has been reported in many areas in Kollam, Kochi and Kozhikode districts. Traffic was disrupted on many roads in Alapzuha district and Kollam-Chengotta rail line service was suspended after a landslip. IMD said multiple weather conditions in the Andaman Bay and Arabian Sea triggered heavy rain and it will continue till Friday. Under its influence, another low-pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by Wednesday.