4 held for beating 2 sisters to recover loans in outskirts of Bengaluru, say police

Karnataka police have booked and arrested four persons for allegedly thrashing two sisters over a money lending issue in the Doddabommasandra area on the outskirts of Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday.

“The sisters have taken loans ranging from ₹5 to ₹15 lakh from around 11 people in the locality and other places over the last five years. Each time the lenders would go ask for money; they would ask for a time of six months to a year. On Sunday morning, one family of three went to ask for their money and allegedly beat up the girls,” said one official from the Sarjapura Police station, requesting not to be named.

Three people, identified as Ramakrishna Reddy, Sunil Kumar and Indramma, and another person is said to have carried out the assault and were arrested and booked under 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday evening, the official added.

The official further said that the reports that they were stripped and that the loans were for educational purposes were not true.

Amid allegations that the two sisters approached the police on Sunday but authorities refused to accept the complaint and instead asked them to settle the matter with the lenders, another senior official said, “The women did come to the police station on Sunday but did not give a complaint and tried to settle the matter,” the official said, dismissing allegations that the police refused to file a complaint.

The lenders and the debtors are all from the farming community, the official added.