4 killed in building collapse in Telangana’s Yadagirigutta town

Hyderabad: Four people were killed when a two-storeyed building collapsed at Yadagirigutta town in Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhongir district on Friday evening, the police said.

According to an official in the Yadagirigutta police station, the 35-year-old building caved in suddenly at Sriramnagar colony on the Yadagirigutta main road leading to the famous Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

“While there are two shops in the front portion of the building, two families were staying on the rear side. The sudden collapse of the building caused injuries to those inside the shops and the people on the road,” the police official said.

Four bodies have been recovered till reports last came in, the injured have been rushed to the Bhongir area hospital and the condition of two of them is said to be serious.

The deceased were identified as Dasarath Goud, Sreenu, Upender and Srinath. “Some more people are believed to be trapped under the debris. The police, along with the revenue authorities, are conducting rescue operations,” the official said.

Traffic to the temple town came to a grinding halt as parts of the building and debris had fallen on the road. The police quickly cleared the debris and restored normal movement of traffic.

Further details are awaited.

