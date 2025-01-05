4 Maoists, police constable killed in gunfight in Abujhmad forest, Chhattisgarh

Raipur: At least four Maoists and a state police constable were killed in a gunfight between security forces and Maoists in the Abujhmad forest, police said on Sunday. Head constable of district reserve guard (DRG), Sannu Karam, also lost his life in the encounter. (Representational image)

Superintendent of police, Dantewada, Gaurav Rai, said that a joint operation was launched on Saturday evening in the dense forests of South Abujhmad, near the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, following intelligence about the presence of Maoists.

After the gunbattle, security forces recovered the bodies of four Maoists, along with automatic weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), from the site.

Head constable of district reserve guard (DRG), Sannu Karam, also lost his life in the encounter, the SP confirmed.

The search operation in the area is ongoing, and further updates are awaited, he added.