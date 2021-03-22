Home / India News / 4 terrorists killed, army personnel injured in J-K’s Shopian encounter
india news

4 terrorists killed, army personnel injured in J-K’s Shopian encounter

The gunbattle lasted for a couple of hours as the terrorists refused to surrender, PTI reported citing police personnel.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST
ANI file photo

Security forces gunned down four terrorists in a gunbattle in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police officials said. One personnel of the Indian Army was injured in the encounter that ensued after terrorists opened fire on security forces around midnight, they added.

The encounter broke out after the security forces were carrying out a search operation in the Manihal area following information about the presence of terrorists. The gunbattle lasted for a couple of hours as the terrorists refused to surrender, PTI reported citing police personnel.

More details regarding the encounter are awaited.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Rawalpora village in Shopian on March 16. The operation continued for three days. Police said among the dead was Vilayat Ahmad Lone alias Sajjad Afghani of Shopian. He was the Jaish-e-Mohammad ‘commander’ in Shopian.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shopian clash
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP