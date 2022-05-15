Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 trapped 300-foot deep In Tamil Nadu quarry, rescue work underway

Following the incident, two National Disaster Response Force teams were called in from Arakkonam for the rescue operation.
Two people have been rescued while the rescue operation is underway.(ANI)
Published on May 15, 2022 02:36 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

At least four men remain trapped, while two persons have been rescued from a quarry near Ponnakudi in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district after a giant stone fell into it on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam have been mobilised to save the four men trapped although the condition of those trapped in the rubble remained unclear.

Nellai district superintendent of police Saravanan reportedly arrived at the scene and inspected the rescue operations.

"Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamil Nadu administration," the NDRF said.

Initially, six men got stuck when a huge giant stone fell on top of them in the 300-foot deep quarry. After several hours, two men were rescued while efforts are still in progress to rescue the other four.

(With inputs from agency)

