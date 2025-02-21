4 Wikipedia editors booked over factual inaccuracies about Chhatrapati Sambhaji

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered a case against at least four Wikipedia editors for not taking down “objectionable” content on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from the open-source encyclopedia, PTI reported on Friday, citing officials. Wikipedia is a free-content online encyclopedia, written and maintained by a community of volunteers through open collaboration.(File)

The agency had earlier sent a notice to the California-based Wikimedia Foundation, requesting the removal of the content from Wikipedia. The Wikimedia Foundation is a non-profit organisation that hosts Wikipedia.

In the notice, the cyber agency said that the content on Wikipedia was inaccurate and could potentially lead to a law-and-order situation in the state as Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is a highly revered figure, according to PTI.

It also cautioned that the information on Wikimedia might cause unrest among his followers. The notice was sent to Wikimedia at the direction of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to officials, since there was no reply from Wikimedia, the Maharashtra Cyber has registered a case against at least four editors of Wikipedia.

The editors have been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The controversy

The objections have come against the backdrop of the recently released Hindi film “Chhaava”, based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the state's cyber police to approach Wikipedia and request the removal of “objectionable” content regarding Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The move came after various organizations flagged alleged historical distortions on the popular online encyclopedia, soon after the release of the Bollywood movie.

Fadnavis emphasised that the distortion of history on open-source platforms like Wikipedia would not be tolerated, particularly in light of the controversy.

"I have asked the Inspector General of Maharashtra's cyber cell to communicate with Wikipedia officials and ask them to remove the objectionable content regarding Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We will not tolerate such distortions of historical facts on open-source platforms," Fadnavis said.

(With inputs from PTI)