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40 injured as bus rams truck, falls down bridge in Andhra

A total of 40 passengers sustained injuries, some of them critically, after a private bus collided with a truck and plunged off a bridge on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway (NH-44) in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in the early hours of Sunday, police said

Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 08:46:07 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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A total of 40 passengers sustained injuries, some of them critically, after a private bus collided with a truck and plunged off a bridge on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway (NH-44) in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

HT Image
HT Image

The accident occurred near Pogururu village in Pamidi mandal around 4 am when the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Volvo bus belonging to November Travels, was crossing the Pogururu bridge.

“The bus rammed into an Eicher truck, and as a result, both vehicles fell off the bridge, leaving them severely damaged,” an officer from Pamidi police station told local reporters.

He said passengers, many of whom were trapped inside the mangled bus, cried out for help. The bus driver was among those seriously injured and was trapped inside the vehicle.

Even as the local people tried to pull the injured passengers from the bus, the police rushed to the spot along with rescue teams and an excavator to take up rescue operations. “With the help of the excavator, we managed to extricate the bus driver after a prolonged operation,” the police said.

“Around 10 passengers are in critical condition, while at least three are reported to be in a very serious state,” the police officer said. The police cleared the wreckage and regulated traffic flow.

A case has been registered under Section 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing injuries through rash and negligent driving. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, with factors such as driver error, speeding, and road conditions under examination.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

anantapur district
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