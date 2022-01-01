486 incidents of violence against Christian community in 2021, says United Christian Front

The United Christian Front (UCF) on Friday said that 2021 has been the “most violent” year for Christians in India as 486 incidents of violence against the community were registered in the country.

“The national slogan of “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas” has proved to be a hollow, rhetorical bell for the Christian Minority population of India. The steady year-on-year increase in violence against the peace-loving community escalated in the last quarter to alarming numbers,” the United Christian Front said in a statement.

Citing reports recorded on the UCF helpline, the Front in its statement gave a month-wise number of incidents of violence against Christians. The statement said that November and December witnessed 104 incidents as if “to warn Christians from celebrating Christmas”.

It said that the atmosphere of hatred spread by certain actions and speeches by certain groups and the false propaganda of fraudulent and allurement means of conversion including enactment of laws in the name of freedom of religion seems to be encouraging the anti-social elements to do so.

Citing reports recorded on the UCF helpline, the front said that the incidents of violence against Christians have been increasing sharply since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014. According to its report 127, 142, 226, 248, 292, 328, 279 and 486 incidents were reported in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Front said that four north Indian states - Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh- recorded 274 incidents of violence against Christians. “Signalling that to practice one’s faith, especially for Christians, in these states is becoming dangerous, this could also mean that the state authorities are failing to ensure a conducive atmosphere to all its citizens equally,” it added.

In the last seven years, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of incidents of violence against Christians. The state has recorded 102 incidents.

The statement further said that in almost all incidents reported across India, vigilante mobs composed of religious extremists have been seen to either barge into a prayer gathering or round up individuals that they believe are involved in forcible religious conversions.

The Front called out the police over the failure to investigate and prosecute mobs and perpetrators. It said this is despite a slew of directions to the government from the Supreme Court of India led by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to stop the horrendous acts.