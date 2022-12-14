497 cases registered by NIA including Coimbatore blast: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 497 cases till December 2, 2022, including the Coimbatore blast case, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

On October 23, a car explosion took place in Coimbatore. Police officials investigating the case seized 75 kg of explosives and documents from one Jameesha Mubeen, who was also killed in the incident. NIA had then carried out searches at 43 locations in Tamil Nadu and arrested three persons in connection with the blast.

Responding to a question posed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiyapuri Gopalsamy and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP M. Shanmugam regarding the increase in cases taken up by the NIA, Rai said, the investigating agency’s capacity has increased over the years.

He added, “The reason for the increase in cases over the years is due to enhanced capacity of NIA with the establishment of new branch offices, expansion of its mandate in 2019 by the inclusion of certain offences related to human trafficking, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 in the schedule of National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.”

The MPs brought up allegations that the NIA was biased towards and targeted certain communities, to which Rai responded, “Cases having gravity including national/international implications are entrusted to NIA without any bias or prejudice.”

Allegations of bias and prejudice have been raised against the NIA before as well such as in the Bhima Koregaon case. On this, the counter-terrorism task force in August 2021 clarified to the Bombay high court (HC) that no prejudice was caused to any accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Representing the NIA, additional solicitor general Anil Singh informed the court that no prejudice was caused to the rights of the accused.

Rai also underlined that the NIA is required to investigate and prosecute offences of grave nature affecting the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, matters relating to international treaties, etc.

Laying emphasis on the ‘fairness and transparency’ of cases handled by NIA, Rai added, “Fairness and transparency in investigations by the NIA are evident from the fact that from the year 2019 to 2022, up to December 2, 2022, judgment has been pronounced in 67 cases, out of which, conviction has been obtained in 65 cases, and two cases have ended in acquittal.”